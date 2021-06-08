Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Sports

Ashwin tweets Anniyan dialogue to take a dig at Manjrekar

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 08, 2021 09:18 AM IST
Ashwin
Ashwin is a movie buff and is also known for his witty remarks. File photo: AFP
Topic | Cricket

Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has come up with a cheeky response to Sanjay Manjrekar's 'all-time great' theory by tweeting a dialogue from Vikarm’s blockbuster Anniyan.

Manjrekar had earlier commented that Ashwin isn't an 'all-time great' as he hasn't done well in SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand, Australia) countries.

Manjrekar had explained what makes a player an 'all-time great’.

Ashwin, who is a movie buff and is also known for his witty remarks, took a dig at Manjrekar by tweeting a dialogue from Anniyan directed by Shankar: "Apdi Solladha Da Chaari, Manasellam Valikirdhu (Don't say things like that, it hurts)."

MORE IN SPORTS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.