World Cup fastest ton record holder Kevin O'Brien quits ODIs

Reuters
Published: June 18, 2021 06:10 PM IST
Kevin O'Brien
Kevin O'Brien wrote his name in the record books with a 50-ball century in Bangalore 10 years ago when Ireland beat England by three wickets. File photo: AFP
Topic | Cricket

London: Ireland all-rounder Kevin O'Brien, whose century against England in a 2011 World Cup match remains the fastest hundred in the tournament's history, has quit One-Day Internationals, Cricket Ireland said on Friday.

O'Brien wrote his name in the record books with a 50-ball century in Bangalore 10 years ago when Ireland beat England by three wickets, chasing down a 328-run victory target with five balls to spare.

O'Brien smashed 113, clobbering six sixes in his 63-ball blitz, in the defining knock of his ODI career.

"After 15 years playing for Ireland, I feel now is the right time to step away and retire from ODI cricket," O'Brien said in a statement issued by Cricket Ireland.

"It has been an honour and a privilege to represent my country 153 times and the memories I take from them will last a lifetime," added the player who will be available for Test and T20 cricket.

The 37-year-old's 3,619 runs is the third highest from his country and he is Ireland's leading wicket-taker with 114 scalps in ODIs.

His father Brendan and elder brother Niall also played for Ireland.

