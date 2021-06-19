WTC final: India 146/3 on rain-curtailed second day

Southampton: Bad light stopped play in the evening session of the weather-hit World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand at the Ageas Bowl on Saturday.

Put in to bat, India were 146/3 when bad light ended play.

Indian captain Virat Kohli was batting on 44, while his deputy Ajinkya Rahane was on 29.

Persistent rain washed out the entire opening day's play on Friday.

Organisers have allocated one reserve day to make up for lost time.

Shubman Gill made 28. Photo: Reuters

India got off to a steady start before losing both their openers, leaving them on 69/2 at lunch.



Put in to bat under an overcast sky, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill added 62 runs.

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson unsurprisingly elected to field after winning the toss in overcast conditions.



Rohit and Gill looked prepared for the challenge, both standing outside the crease to negate the moving ball. Gill was slow to get off the blocks but he grew in confidence after pulling Trent Boult for a four. The 21-year-old was hit on his helmet grille by a rising delivery from Kyle Jamieson, who returned to break the flourishing opening stand with a delivery that swung late.

Rohit, having made a fluent 34, left his bat hanging and Tim Southee dived to his right to pouch the outside edge at third slip.

Neil Wagner was introduced late in the session and the left-arm quick struck in his first over, dismissing Gill caught behind for 28.

Both teams stuck to their strength with India picking both their spinners -- Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja -- and New Zealand opting for an all-seam attack.

The one-off match marks the culmination of a two-year cycle of the inaugural WTC, launched in 2019 to create a pinnacle event for Test cricket.