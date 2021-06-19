Fan teaches Warne the basics of spin bowling!

Australian leg-spin maestro Shane Warne expressed disappointment at New Zealand not fielding a spinner in the ICC World Test Championship final against India at the Hampshire Bowl.



New Zealand went with an all-pace attack, while the Indians fielded two spinners – Ravindra Jadeja and R Ashwin – in their XI.

Warne, who has captained Hampshire in the past, tweeted: “Very disappointed in Nz not playing a spinner in the #ICCWorldTestChampionship as this wicket is going to spin big with huge foot marks developing already. Remember if it seems it will spin. India make anything more than 275/300 ! The match is over unless weather comes in !

Very disappointed in Nz not playing a spinner in the #ICCWorldTestChampionship as this wicket is going to spin big with huge foot marks developing already. Remember if it seems it will spin. India make anything more than 275/300 ! The match is over unless weather comes in ! — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) June 19, 2021

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson put India in to bat under overcast conditions after the opening day's play was lost due to rain.

One fan came up with a cheeky reply to Warne's tweet as he decided to teach the wizard a few things about spin bowling. “Shane do you understand how spin works? The pitch gets dry... this pitch won't get dry because for the rest of the test, there is due to be rain,” he tweeted referring to the weather forecast for the remainder of the final.