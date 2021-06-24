Malayalam
Pakistan drop Haider Ali from England tour after PSL bubble breach

Reuters
Published: June 24, 2021 06:19 PM IST
Haider Ali
Haider Ali. File photo: Reuters
Topic | Cricket

Pakistan have dropped Haider Ali from their tour of England and the West Indies after the batsman and his Peshawar Zalmi teammate Umaid Asif broke COVID-19 protocols in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in Abu Dhabi, the cricket board said on Thursday.

Both have been suspended from the PSL final against Multan Sultans later on Thursday after admitting to meeting people from outside their designated bio-secure bubble and flouting social distancing norms on Wednesday.

"The two cricketers were found not to have interacted with any other squad members at any time after the incident and have been placed in room isolation," the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said in a statement.

RELATED ARTICLES

Sohaib Maqsood, who last played for Pakistan in a T20 match in New Zealand more than five years ago, will replace Haider in the squad.

Babar Azam's side will leave for Manchester on Friday to play three one-dayers and three T20 matches in England.

From there, they will fly to West Indies to play five T20 matches and two Test matches.

