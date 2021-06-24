Not just a team, it's a family, says Kohli

A day after being outplayed by New Zealand in the final of the inaugural World Test Championship, Indian captain Virat Kohli came up with a tweet which symbolises the spirit in the Indian team.

“This isn’t just a team. It’s a family. We move ahead. TOGETHER,” tweeted Kohli with a picture of the Indian team in a huddle.

This isn’t just a team. It’s a family. We move ahead. TOGETHER 💙🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/E5ATtCGWLo — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) June 24, 2021

The eight-wicket loss to the Kiwis in Southampton on Wednesday has extended India's wait for a global title. India last won an ICC event in 2013 when they beat England in the final of the Champions Trophy under M S Dhoni.

Kohli is yet to win a world title as Team India skipper.