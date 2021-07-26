Malayalam
England tour: Prithvi Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav added to Indian Test squad

Reuters
Published: July 26, 2021 02:14 PM IST Updated: July 26, 2021 03:00 PM IST
Prithvi Shaw
Indian opener Prithvi Shaw. File photo: Reuters
Indian all-rounder Washington Sundar, pace bowler Avesh Khan and opening batsman Shubman Gill have been ruled out of their five-Test series against England due to injuries, the BCCI said on Monday.

The BCCI said Sundar had a finger injury while Khan fractured his thumb while fielding in a warm-up match last week. Gill sustained a developing stress reaction on his left leg during India's World Test Championship final defeat by New Zealand last month and had returned home.

Selectors called up batsmen Prithvi Shaw and Suryakumar Yadav, who are part of a second-string Indian squad currently playing a Twenty20 series in Sri Lanka, as replacements.

Wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant has linked up with the squad having recovered from COVID-19 while bowling coach Bharat Arun, Wriddhiman Saha and Abhimanyu Easwaran completed isolation before the series opener at Nottingham on August 4

