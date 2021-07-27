Malayalam
Second T20I postponed as Krunal Pandya tests positive for COVID-19

IANS
Published: July 27, 2021 04:28 PM IST Updated: July 27, 2021 04:44 PM IST
Krunal Pandya
Indian all-rounder Krunal Pandya. Photo: AFP
Colombo: The second T20 International between India and Sri Lanka scheduled to be played on Tuesday night has been postponed by a day after Indian all-rounder Krunal Pandya tested positive for COVID-19.

A Sri Lanka Cricket official confirmed to IANS that Krunal tested positive following a routine test on Tuesday morning.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also confirmed it through a statement.

"The second T20I between Sri Lanka and India originally scheduled to be played on July 27 has been pushed forward by a day and will now take place on Wednesday, July 28," said a statement from the BCCI.

"Following the Rapid Antigen Tests conducted ahead of the match on Tuesday morning, Team India all-rounder Krunal Pandya was found to be positive. The Medical Teams have identified eight members as close contacts," the BCCI added in the statement.

"The entire contingent is undergoing RT-PCR tests today to ascertain any further outbreak in the squad," it said further.

The eight members identified as close contacts are said to include Suryakumar Yadav and Prithvi Shaw, who are due to travel to England for next month's Test series.

