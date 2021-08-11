Malayalam
England, India docked WTC points for slow over-rate in first Test

Reuters
Published: August 11, 2021 01:56 PM IST
England Test team
England players return to the dressing room at the end of the fourth day's play in the first Test. Photo: AFP
Topic | Cricket

England and India have been penalised two points each from their 2021-23 World Test Championship (WTC) tally for maintaining a slow over-rate in the first Test in Nottingham, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Wednesday.

The points deduction leaves both teams with two points apiece in the WTC standings. They have also been fined 40 per cent of their match fee, the governing body added.

England and India drew the first test at Trent Bridge last week after rain washed out the final day.

The second Test of the five-match series begins at Lord's on Thursday.

