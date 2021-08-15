Bumrah's no-ball problems return to trouble India

Jasprit Bumrah's no-ball woes returned to haunt him in the ongoing second Test against England at Lord's.

The Indian pacer overstepped as many as 13 times in the 26 overs he bowled in England's first innings. Bumrah bowled four no-balls in his final over of the day to England's No. 11 James Anderson.

The rest of the Indian fast bowlers fared much better as Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami bowled only one no-ball each, while Mohammed Siraj did not bowl any. Bumrah also failed to pick up a single wicket.

Bumrah had bowled nine no-balls in the drawn first Test at Trent Bridge.

Bumrah has had issues with no-ball in the past too. The most notable being the early reprieve to Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman in the 2017 Champions Trophy final in which the left-hander went on to score a hundred to set up their big win.

With the T20 World Cup round the corner, the Indian think tank, especially bowling coach Bharat Arun has his work cut out.

India had to pay a heavy price for letting man-of-the-match Lendl Simmons off the hook as R Ashwin and Hardik Pandya had dismissed the West Indian batsman off no-balls in the 2016 T20 World Cup semifinal loss at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.