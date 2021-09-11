Back home, tweets Rohit Sharma on arrival at MI base

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma arrived in Abu Dhabi on Saturday ahead of the resumption of IPL 2021.

"Back home," tweeted Rohit along with a photo of his family.

Rohit, who is the most successful skipper in IPL history with five titles, reached Abu Dhabi on a charter flight by his franchise along with teammates Jasprit Bumrah and Suryakumar Yadav.

The trio was part of the Indian Test squad in England.

The fifth and final Test was cancelled following COVID-19 concerns in the Indian camp.

Rohit won the man-of-the-match award in the fourth Test at The Oval, which India won to take an unassailable 2-1 lead in the series. The opener scored his first overseas Test ton to set up the Indian win.