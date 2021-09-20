BCCI announces Team India's home season schedule

New Delhi: The Indian cricket team will play 14 T20 Internationals and just four Tests at home between November, 2021, and June, 2022, as the BCCI announced its international itinerary, which features just three ODIs.



The teams that will visit India during the eight-month period are New Zealand (in November-December), West Indies (in February, 2022), Sri Lanka (February-March, 2022) and South Africa (in June, 2022).



In between in December-January, India will be touring South Africa and the IPL will happen between April and May.



Against New Zealand, India will be playing two Tests and three T20Is while West Indies are due to play three ODIs and as many T20Is.



Sri Lanka will play two Tests and three T20Is while South Africa will come for the shortest tour where they would play five T20Is in a space of 10 days.



"We have kept 14 T20Is because we have another T20 World Cup in Australia in a year's time and we need to have adequate matches before the big event," a BCCI official said.



The four Test matches will be held at Kanpur and Mumbai for the New Zealand series while Bengaluru and Mohali will host Sri Lanka in the traditional format.



As per the rotation system, most of the cities will be getting the 17 white-ball games that have been scheduled.



Jaipur, Ranchi, Lucknow, Vizag, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Cuttack, Thiruvananthapuram, Chennai, Rajkot, Delhi have all got matches.

India vs New Zealand (2021)



1st T20I - November 17, Jaipur.

2nd T20I - November 19, Ranchi.

3rd T20I - November 21, Kolkata.



1st Test - November 25-29, Kanpur.

2nd Test - December 3-7, Mumbai.



India vs West Indies (2022)



1st ODI - February 6, Ahmedabad.

2nd ODI - February 9, Jaipur.

3rd ODI - February 12, Kolkata.



1st T20I - February 15, Cuttack.

2nd T20I - February 18, Visakhapatnam.

3rd T20I - February 20, Thiruvananthapuram.



India vs Sri Lanka (2022)



1st Test - February 25- March 1, Bengaluru.

2nd Test - March 5-9, Mohali.



1st T20I - March 13, Mohali.

2nd T20I - March 15, Dharamsala.

3rd T20I - March 18, Lucknow.



India vs South Africa (2022)



1st T20I - June 9, Chennai.

2nd T20I - June 12, Bengaluru.

3rd T20I - June 14, Nagpur.



4th T20I - June 15, Rajkot.

5th T20I - June 19, Delhi.