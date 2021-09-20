Dhoni loses cool with Bravo after dropped catch | Video

It's rare to see Mahendra Singh Dhoni lose his cool on the cricket field. But the high-pressure world of IPL gets to even the best and the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper was annoyed with teammate Dwayne Bravo after dropping Mumbai Indians batsman Saurabh Tiwary off Deepak Chahar's bowling on Sunday.

Both Dhoni and Bravo called for the catch and in the end the wicketkeeper made a mess of a straight forward chance for the latter. Dhoni gestured to the West Indian all-rounder that it was his catch, while Bravo also suggested the same since he was running towards the ball and had a better chance of catching it.

The drop though did not prove costly for CSK as Mumbai fell short by 20 runs despite Tiwary's unbeaten 50.

The win also lifted CSK to the top of the table with 12 points from eight matches, ahead of Delhi Capitals on net run rate.