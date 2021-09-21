Who's new KKR opener Venkatesh Iyer?

Madhya Pradesh all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer made an impressive IPL debut at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Monday.



The 26-year-old proved his worth with some superb cricketing shots. He scored an unbeaten 41 off 27 balls in Kolkata Knight Riders' easy nine-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore. The left-hander added 82 for the opening wicket along with Shubman Gill (48).



Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan was left amazed with his talent. "That cover drive from young Venkatesh Iyer to Siraj #replay," Pathan tweeted.

That cover drive from young Venkatesh Iyer to Siraj 🙌 #replay — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) September 20, 2021



Whereas, cricketer-turned-politician Manoj Tiwary tweeted, "Kudos to @KKRiders on identifying the talent in Venketesh Iyer, whatever i have seen of him in domestic cricket and today in #IPL2021 if nurtured well by #bcci then he is the next fast bowling all-rounder along with Hardik for team India. Keep an eye on him guys #RCBvsKKR."



Iyer had already made his T20 and 50-overs debut for the Madhya Pradesh state team and was captain of the state's Under-23 team.



In February this year, the opener played a scintillating innings of 198 against Punjab in the Vijay Hazare Trophy one-day tournament. He hit 20 fours and seven sixes. He scored 273 runs in five matches with a strike rate of 124.

Iyer, who is also a medium-pacer, has so far played 10 first-class matches.

(With inputs from IANS)