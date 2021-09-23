IPL 2021: KKR opt to bowl; Rohit returns for Mumbai

Abu Dhabi: Kolkata Knight Riders captain Eoin Morgan won the toss and opted to bowl against Mumbai Indians in their IPL match here on Thursday.

Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma, who missed the last match against Chennai Super Kings, has returned to the side. All-rounder Hardik Pandya, however, is missing in the Mumbai playing eleven for the second successive game.

Mumbai are in fourth spot with eight points from as many games, while KKR are in sixth place with six points from eight matches.

The teams: Mumbai Indians: Quinton de Kock (wk), Rohit Sharma (capt), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Saurabh Tiwary, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Adam Milne, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan (capt), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakravarthy, Prasidh Krishna.