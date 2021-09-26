Dubai: Glenn Maxwell justified his million dollar contract with an all-round performance before Harshal Patel took a hat-trick to ensure a thumping 54-run victory for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) over Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) here on Sunday.



Maxwell (56 off 37 balls and 2/23) produced one of his better efforts in the IPL while Harshal (4/17 in 3.1 overs), the current Purple Cap holder, removed Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard and Rahul Chahar off successive deliveries to defend a target of 165 without breaking much sweat.



Mumbai were bowled out for 111 in 18.1 overs, losing 10 wickets for 54 runs after being 57/0 at one stage.



Skipper Virat Kohli won the 'Battle of Bosses' against his national team deputy Rohit Sharma as RCB with 12 points are back in the play-off contention while MI with three successive defeats are now in a spot at seventh spot in eight-team table.



Kohli would also happy with his second half-century and the form of his premier spinner Yuzvendra Chahal (3/11 in 4 overs).



Rohit teed off with three boundaries in a single over from Kyle Jamieson. Mumbai looked in complete control during the Powerplay as Quinton de Kock also got a few boundaries.



However, it was Chahal, who removed de Kock and then Ishan Kishan's full-blooded shot was just about parried away by Rohit, who was hit on the left wrist trying to avoid a body blow.



That must have affected his concentration as he tried to hit a second six off Maxwell having hit one in the earlier over but this time was pouched by Devdutt Padikkal at the long-on boundary much to the delight of Kohli.



Ishan Kishan (9 off 12 balls), who has barely managed 100 runs in nine IPL matches this season, would increase the worry of national selectors as he played an irresponsible hoick against the turn off Chahal and Krunal Pandya (5), trying to break the shackles, was bowled by Maxwell.



Surykumar Yadav (8) chased a wide balls from Mohammed Siraj to give simple catch to short third man as Mumbai slumped to 97/5.



Then Harshal got his hat-trick to finish off the proceedings in style.

Glenn Maxwell was in his element Photo: Twitter/IPL



Earlier, Maxwell finally came good with an attacking 56 after skipper Kohli's second consecutive half-century, taking RCB to a par-score of 165/6.



Kohli in 10,000 club

Kohli, who completed 10,000 runs in T20 cricket, scored 51 off 42 balls with three fours and three sixes but it was Maxwell who justified his expensive price tag with a 37-ball blitzkrieg before Jasprit Bumrah brought MI back in the game.



Maxwell's innings had six fours and three sixes as he showed true destructive potential with switch hits, lap shots and flicks.

