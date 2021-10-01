Jaiswal hopes to convert starts into big scores after chat with Kohli

Abu Dhabi: Struggling to convert his starts into big scores in the ongoing IPL, young Rajasthan Royals opener Yashasvi Jaiswal is hoping for a change in fortunes after a post-match conversation with India and Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli.



Following their seven-wicket loss to RCB on Wednesday, several Royals youngsters, including Jaiswal, had a long conversation with Kohli.



"I wanted to know how to make it big. That was what I was talking about with Virat bhaiya, like how to make it effective and how can I help my team," the 19-year-old said in a video posted by Rajasthan Royals.



"He explained in a really nice way about how can I do well and improve. He also said about how can I be positive all the time."



The left-handed opener has often failed to capitalise on his starts.



"I'm not doing what I really want to do. It's good that I'm getting starts, I want to convert them into big scores whenever I get chance again. I need to work all the time and i need to know how to make it big."



Currently lying at seventh spot with four wins from 11 matches, Royals need to win all their remaining matches to stay in contention for a playoff berth. They face table-toppers Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.



"Yes, CSK have done really well but we have learnt from our mistakes. We are really confident to win the next matches," he said about their match.



"Sometime it's your day, sometime it's not. We are confident, we will do what we can control."



Having had the chance to train during the off-season, Jaiswal utilised the Royals' state-of-the-art facilities in Nagpur and he said he's now an improved cricketer.



"I've done a lot during this time and I'm really thankful for RR to provide me the facility. I was there for two months and had conversation with every coaches.



"We were having practice and so many different stuff there. I think that was a really, really good time to improve my skills. I would say that is the only thing what I've done. I worked really hard in Nagpur."



Jaiswal also had a chat with batting legend Sachin Tendulkar before representing Mumbai against Oman in a one-day series.



"I've spoken about my cricket, after these hard work and practice, I'm quite confident. I know that I've prepared well for these games and I'm happy," he said.