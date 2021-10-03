Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Sports

IPL 2021: RCB opt to bat against Punjab Kings

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 03, 2021 03:12 PM IST
Padikkal & Kohli
RCB openers Devdutt Padikkal and Virat Kohli. File photo: Twitter/IPL
Topic | Cricket

Sharjah: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat against Punjab Kings  in the IPL here on Sunday.

RCB have retained the eleven which beat Rajasthan Royals. Kings made three changes to the eleven which won against Kolkata Knight Riders, with Harpreet Brar replacing the injured Fabian Allen, Sarfaraz Khan coming in for Deepak Hooda and Nathan Ellis making way for Moises Henriques.

RCB are in third spot with 14 points from 11 games, while Kings are in fifth place with 10 points from 12 matches.

RELATED ARTICLES

The teams: Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (capt), Devdutt Padikkal, Srikar Bharat (wk), Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Daniel Christian, George Garton, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Punjab Kings: K L Rahul (capt & wk), Mayank Agarwal, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Sarfaraz Khan, Shahrukh Khan, Moises Henriques, Harpreet Brar, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh.

MORE IN SPORTS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.