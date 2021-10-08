IPL 2021: Capitals post 164/5 against Royal Challengers

Dubai: Delhi Capitals scored 164 for five against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their Indian Premier League match here on Friday.

Sent into bat, DC were off to a flying start with openers Shikar Dhawan (43) and Prithvi Shaw (48) putting on 88 runs in just 10.1 overs.



Shimron Hetmyer got out off the last ball of the innings after scoring 29 off 22 balls.

Earlier, Royal Challengers' captain Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bowl.

RCB were unchanged for the game as were Delhi Capitals from their last match against Chennai Super Kings.

Teams:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (captain), Devdutt Padikkal, K S Bharat, AB de Villiers, Glenn Maxwell, Dan Christian, Harshal Patel, George Garton, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shahbaz Ahmed, Md Siraj.

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (captain), Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Ripal Patel, Shimron Hetmyar, Shreyas Iyer, R Ashwin, Anrich Nortje, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Kagiso Rabada.