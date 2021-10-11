The king is back: Kohli after Dhoni's last-over heroics

M S Dhoni delivered at the crunch to lead Chennai Super Kings (CSK) past Delhi Capitals into the final of IPL 2021 with a stunning late assault in Qualifier 1 on Sunday.

Needing 13 off the final over bowled by Tom Curran, CSK lost Moeen Ali off the first ball. But Dhoni smashed three boundaries on the trot to take CSK into their ninth IPL final.

Dhoni's unbeaten 18 off 6 balls, which included three fours and a six, was vital in CSK chasing down the target of 173 in Dubai.

Dhoni, who had struggled with the bat till Sunday's game, turned the clock back and Indian captain Virat Kohli showered praise on his former Team India skipper.

"Anddddd the king is back the greatest finisher ever in the game. Made me jump Outta my seat once again tonight," tweeted Kohli after the thriller.