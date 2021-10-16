Malayalam
Sports

CSK celebrate Shardul Thakur's birthday after IPL triumph | Video

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 16, 2021 09:52 AM IST
Dhoni with Thakur
Captain M S Dhoni and the rest of the team made it a special occasion for Thakur. Photo: Screengrab
Topic | Cricket

Soon after their win over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the IPL 2021 final, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) celebrated Shardul Thakur's birthday.

Captain M S Dhoni and the rest of the team made it a special occasion for Thakur.

The seam bowling all-rounder, who turned 30 on Saturday, had played a big role in CSK's triumph with figures of 3/38 in the final. He removed the dangerous Venkatesh Iyer for 50 and broke the opening stand of 91.

The Maharashtra player, who was drafted into the Indian team for the Twenty20 World Cup in place of Axar Patel, was also CSK's top wicket-taker this season with 21 scalps.

