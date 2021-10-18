Malayalam
Hardik Pandya has a surprise visitor during interview | Video

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 18, 2021 03:05 PM IST
Pandya with his son
Hardik Pandya with his son Agastya. Screengrab
Topic | Cricket

All-rounder Hardik Pandya had a surprise visitor during a TV interview ahead of India's Twenty20 World Cup campaign.

Pandya's son Agastya came searching for his dad and the two shared a few adorable moments. The video was shared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India on its Twitter handle.

India take on Pakistan in their opening Super 12 match in Dubai on Sunday. 

Pandya is expected to play a key role with his big-hitting in the death overs. However, the 28-year-old from Baroda has been troubled by a back injury lately. He did not bowl in IPL 2021 for Mumbai Indians. 

