Hardik Pandya has a surprise visitor during interview | Video

All-rounder Hardik Pandya had a surprise visitor during a TV interview ahead of India's Twenty20 World Cup campaign.

Pandya's son Agastya came searching for his dad and the two shared a few adorable moments. The video was shared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India on its Twitter handle.



That awwdorable moment when papa Hardik Pandya had a surprise visitor during his interview.

India take on Pakistan in their opening Super 12 match in Dubai on Sunday.

Pandya is expected to play a key role with his big-hitting in the death overs. However, the 28-year-old from Baroda has been troubled by a back injury lately. He did not bowl in IPL 2021 for Mumbai Indians.