Five Kerala players for Challenger Series U-19 tournament

Five Kerala players - Shoun Roger, Rohan Nair, Varun Nayanar, Mohit Shibu and Vijay Viswanath – have been selected for the Challenger Series U-19 tournament.

Shoun, Mohit and Vijay are in Team B, while Varun and Rohan are in Team D and F respectively.

Impressive performances in the recent Vinoo Mankad Trophy U-19 One-Day competition, where Kerala reached the pre-quarterfinals, helped their cause.

Shoun scored 294 runs and took seven wickets in the tournament.

Rohan made 162 runs, while Kerala captain Varun aggregated 127 runs.

Medium-pacer Mohit picked up six wickets, while left-arm spinner Vijay claimed eight wickets in the Vinoo Mankad Trophy.

Kerala lost to Rajasthan in the pre-quarterfinals.