Twenty20 World Cup: Australia put SA in to bat in opening Super 12 match

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 23, 2021 03:14 PM IST
Mitchell Starc
Australian pace spearhead Mitchell Starc. File photo: Reuters
Topic | Cricket

Abu Dhabi: Australian captain Aaron Finch won the toss and put South Africa in to bat in their opening Group 1 Super 12 match of the ICC Twenty20 World Cup here on Saturday.

West Indies, England, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh are the other teams in Group 1.

Group 2 consists of India, Pakistan, New Zealand, Afghanistan, Scotland and Namibia.

The top two teams from both groups will progress to the semifinals.

The teams: Australia: Aaron Finch (capt), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (capt), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi.

