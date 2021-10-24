T20 World Cup: Asalanka, Rajapaka power Lanka past Bangladesh

Sharjah: Charith Asalanka and Bhanuka Rajapaka powered Sri Lanka to a five-wicket win over Bangladesh in their Group 1 Super 12 match of the Twenty20 World Cup here on Saturday.

Poor fielding cost the Tigers dearly as the Lankans overhauled the stiff target of 172 in overs.

Asalanka (80 not out) and Rajapaska (53) came together in the tenth over with Lanka struggling on 79/4. The two produced the big hits at will to take the islanders to a comfortable win in the end.

Earlier, opener Mohammad Naim and Mushfiqur Rahim lifted Bangladesh to 171/4.

Naim & Rahim added 73 for the third wicket. Photo: AFP

Naim (62) and Rahim (57 not out) added 73 for the third wicket after Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka opted to bowl.

Southpaw Naim's 52-ball knock contained six fours.

His opening partner Litton Das made 16, while one-drop Shakib Al Hasan fell for 10.

Rahim brought up his fifty off just 32 balls. He hit five fours and two sixes in his 37-ball knock.

Australia, England, West Indies and South Africa are the other teams in Group 1. The top two sides progress to the semifinals.

The teams: Sri Lanka: Kusal Perera (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (capt), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Binura Fernando, Lahiru Kumara.

Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah (capt), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman.