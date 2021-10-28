T20 World Cup: Australia put Lanka in to bat

Dubai: Australian captain Aaron Finch won the toss and opted to bowl against Sri Lanka in a Super 12 match of the Twenty20 World Cup here on Thursday.

Sri Lanka made one change to their playing eleven, bringing in spinner Mahesh Theekshana in place of pacer Binura Fernando. Australia have fielded an unchanged team.

Both Australia and Lanka won their opening matches against South Africa and Bangladesh respectively. West Indies and England are the other teams in the group.

The teams: Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (capt), Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

Sri Lanka: Kusal Perera (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Wanindu Hasaranga, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (capt), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Maheesh Theekshana.