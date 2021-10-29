T20 World Cup: Pakistan make it three in a row

Dubai: Skipper Babar Azam scored a composed 51 while Asif Ali hit four sixes in the penultimate over as Pakistan completed a hat-trick of victories in the T20 World Cup with a five-wicket win over Afghanistan in a Super 12 Group 2 match, here on Friday.



Skipper Mohammad Nabi and Gulbadin Naib's unbeaten knocks in a splendid rearguard action had steered Afghanistan to a competitive 147/6 after they were gasping at 76/6.



Pakistan overhauled the target in 19 overs, a victory which consolidated their top spot in the points table and enhanced their semifinal chances with minnows Scotland and Namibia up next for them.



His side needing 24 runs from the last two overs, Asif Ali (25 off seven balls) finished the job in 19th over, hitting four sixes off Karim Jannat.



Pakistan lost Mohammad Rizwan (8) to Mujeeb Ur Rahman early in their chase but Azam and Fakhar Zaman (30) kept the innings under control with their 63-run stand.



Mujeeb was exceptional up front for Afghanistan as he conceded only 14 runs in his four-over spell but Pakistan batters scored runs off other bowlers.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam made 51. Photo: AFP



World's top leg-spinner Rashid Khan carried Afghanistan's hopes but by the time he came to bowl Pakistan had put 72 runs on board in 10 overs.



His magic was on work though as he got rid of Mohammad Hafeez (10) to complete a century of wickets in T20 Internationals.



He gave away only 26 runs in his four overs and picked up two wickets as most of the Pakistan batters played him with caution.



Shoaib Malik (19) though launched Rashid for a massive six in his last over in which Azam was dropped by Naveen ul Haq. However, the Pakistan skipper was bowled off the last ball.



Azam's 47-ball knock had only four shots to the fence as he mostly moved the ball around.



Malik ended up caught behind when he flashed hard on a widish ball from Naveen, giving an easy catch to Mohammad Shahzad. Asif was at the crease and he did not disappoint his side.

Afghan skipper Mohammad Nabi in action. Photo: Twitter/ICC



Earlier, Pakistan's expansive attack dominated the proceedings but Nabi (35) and Naib (35) seized the momentum with their big-hearted effort under pressure and prevented it from becoming a one-sided contest.



They added 71 runs in 7.1 overs with 43 coming in the last three overs.