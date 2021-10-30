T20 World Cup: South Africa opt to bowl against Lanka

Sharjah: South African captain Temba Bavuma won the toss and asked Sri Lanka to take first strike in a Group 1 Super 12 match of the Twenty20 World Cup here on Saturday.

South Africa made one change as wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock replaced Hienrich Klaasen.The Lankans have retained the eleven which lost to Australia in their previous outing.

Both teams have won one game and lost one so far. England, Australia, West Indies and Bangladesh are the other teams in the group. The top two sides progress to the semifinals.

The teams: South Africa: Temba Bavuma (capt), Quinton de Kock (wk), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Reeza Hendricks, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi.

Sri Lanka: Kusal Perera (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (capt), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara.