Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Gujarat thrash Kerala in opener

New Delhi: Gujarat scored an emphatic nine-wicket win over Kerala in their opening match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy National T20 Championship here on Thursday.

After restricting Kerala to 123/5 in their Elite Group D clash, Gujarat rode on an opening stand of 113 between Priyank Panchal (66) and S D Chauhan (50 not out) to overhaul the target in 15.3 overs.

Panchal smashed eight fours and two sixes in his 46-ball knock.

Earlier, a responsible unbeaten 54 by captain Sanju Samson took Kerala to a modest 123/5.



Gujarat, who opted to bowl, tasted early success as Kerala lost openers Mohammed Azharuddeen (13) and Robin Uthappa (9) inside four overs.

Sachin Baby (19), Vishnu Vinod (12) and M Sharafuddeen (3) were the other Kerala batters to get out. Sanju held the innings together and hit three fours and two sixes in his 43-ball knock to take them past the 120-run mark.

Medium-pacer Roosh Kalaria picked up 2/31 for Gujarat.

Kerala meet Bihar on Friday. Railways, Assam and Madhya Pradesh are other teams in the group.

Brief scores: Kerala 123/5 in 20 overs (Sanju Samson 54 not out; Roosh Kalaria 2/31) lost to Gujarat 126/1 in 15.3 overs (Priyank Panchal 66, S D Chauhan 50 not out).

Points: Gujarat 4; Kerala 0.