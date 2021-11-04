Malayalam
T20 World Cup: Australia crush Bangladesh, brighten semifinal prospects

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 04, 2021 03:46 PM IST Updated: November 04, 2021 05:50 PM IST
Aaron Finch
Australian captain Aaron Finch made a 20-ball 40. Photo: AFP
Topic | Cricket

Dubai: Australia crushed Bangladesh by eight wickets to brighten their semifinal prospects at the Twenty20 World Cup here on Thursday.

 

Chasing a modest target of 74, captain Aaron Finch (40) and David Warner (18) added 58 in just five overs. Mitchell Marsh hit an unbeaten 16 as the Aussies were home and dry in the seventh over.

This was Australia's fourth win from three matches. They meet West Indies in their final Super 12 match on Saturday.

 

It was the fifth straight defeat for Bangladesh as the Tigers ended a miserable run.

 

Adam Zampa
Adam Zampa picked up five wickets. Photo: AFP

Earlier, Australia shot out Bangladesh for 73 after Finch opted to bowl.

 

Leg-spinner Adam Zampa picked up 5/19, while pacers Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood claimed two apiece as the Bangladesh innings ended in just 15 overs.

 

Only three Bangladeshi batters - Shamim Hossain (19), captain Mahmudullah (18) and opener Mohammad Naim (16) - made it to double digits.

