Women's Senior One-Day Trophy: Jincy, Sajana on song as Kerala thump Tripura

Dehradun: Captain Jincy George smashed a fine hundred as Kerala outplayed Tripura by 172 runs in the Women's Senior One-Day Trophy here on Thursday.

Jincy (114), opener Akshay A (55) and Sajana S (50) excelled as Kerala made 272/4 after being put in to bat.

Jincy and Akshaya added 117 for the second wicket. Jincy was involved in an 83-run stand for the third wicket with Sajana.

Jincy's 132-ball knock contained 16 fours.

Tripura never got going in their reply and were bowled out for 97 in 34 overs. The spin trio of Minnu Mani, Keerthy K James and Sajana claimed three wickets apiece.

This was Kerala's third win from four matches. They face Maharashtra in their final group match on Saturday.

Brief scores: Kerala 272/4 in 50 overs (Jincy George 114, Akshay A 55; Sajana S 50) bt Tripura 97 in 34 overs (M N Debnath 21; Sajana S 3/8, Minnu Mani 3/17, Keerthy K James 3/26).

Points: Kerala 4; Tripura 0.