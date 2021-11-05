Malayalam
Sports

T20 World Cup: India put Scotland in to bat

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 05, 2021 07:10 PM IST
Team India
Team India. File photo: Twitter/BCCI
Topic | Cricket

Dubai: Indian captain Virat Kohli won the toss and put Scotland in to bat in a Super 12 match of the Twenty20 World Cup here on Friday.

India made one change with spinner Varun Chakaravarthy replacing Shardul Thakur.

India need a big win to keep their slim semifinal hopes alive.

The teams: India: K L Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (capt), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah.

Scotland: George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer (capt), Matthew Cross (wk), Richie Berrington, Calum MacLeod, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif, Alasdair Evans, Bradley Wheal

 

