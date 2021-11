T20 World Cup: England put South Africa in to bat

Sharjah: England captain Eoin Morgan won the toss and elected to bowl against South Africa in a Group 1 Super 12 match of the ICC T20 World Cup here on Saturday.



Mark Wood replaced injured Tymal Mills for England, while South Africa are unchanged. The Proteas need to win by a huge margin to make it to the semifinals.



The teams: England: Eoin Korgan (capt), Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.



South Africa: Temba Bavuma (capt), Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi.