T20 World Cup: Australia opt to bowl against New Zealand in final

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 14, 2021 07:11 PM IST Updated: November 14, 2021 07:18 PM IST
Australia
Australia are eyeing their maiden T20 World Cup title. File photo: AFP
Dubai: Australian captain Aaron Finch won the toss and put New Zeland in to bat in the final of the T20 World Cup here on Sunday.

 

This is the maiden final for both the teams in the tournament. 

New Zealand made one change as wicketkeeper Tim Seifert replaced the injured Devon Conway. Australia have fielded an unchanged eleven.

The teams: New Zealand:  Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson (capt), Tim Seifert (wk), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult

 

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (capt), Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

