Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Kerala-TN quarterfinal - live telecast details

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 17, 2021 10:34 AM IST
Kerala
Kerala team members and support staff. Photo: By Special Arrangement
Topic | Cricket

New Delhi: Kerala will take on Tamil Nadu in the quarterfinals of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy National T20 Championships here on Thursday.

 

The match will start at 8.30 am (IST).

 

Kerala are eyeing a maiden semifinal berth in the competition, while Tamil Nadu are the defending champions.

 

Kerala, led by Sanju Samson, outplayed Himachal Pradesh by eight wickets in the pre-quarterfinals. Tamil Nadu made it to the quarterfinals after topping Elite Group A.

 

Rajasthan take on Vidarbha ((8.30 am), Bengal lock horns with Karnataka (1 pm), and Gujarat meet Hyderabad (1 pm) in the other quarterfinals.

 

The Kerala-Tamil Nadu match will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 (SD & HD) from 8.30 am on Thursday.

