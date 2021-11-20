Will think about it, there is lot of time: Dhoni on playing in IPL 2022

Chennai: Brushing all the speculations about his participation in the coming IPL season, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper M S Dhoni on Saturday said that he is yet to decide to play for his franchise.



Dhoni said that he is not in a hurry to make the decision as there is ample time for the coming season.



"I will think about it, there is a lot of time, right now we are just in November. IPL 2022 will be played in April," said Dhoni at an event in Chennai.



Earlier, after winning the IPL 2021, Dhoni remained tight-lipped regarding his participation in the next year's edition of the tournament.



Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15 last year. When asked about his participation in next year's IPL, he had said, "When it comes to the farewell, you can come and see me play for CSK, and that can be my farewell game. So you will get the opportunity to bid me farewell. Hopefully, we will come to Chennai and play my last game over there and can meet all the fans."



After winning the IPL title he said that his participation depends on the BCCI.



"It depends on BCCI. With two new teams coming in, we have to decide what is good for CSK. It's not about me being there in top-three or four," Dhoni had told host broadcaster Star Sports at the post-match presentation.

