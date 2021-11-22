Kerala, Himachal Pradesh play out tie

Hyderabad: Kerala and Himachal Pradesh played out an exciting tie in their opening match of the Men's U-25 State A Trophy here on Monday.

S R Purohit took Himachal Pradesh to the threshold of victory before being run out off the last ball. Both teams ended up with two points each.

Purohit made 121 and added 121 with wicketkeeper-batter M A Sharma (48) for the fourth wicket. Kerala had reduced Himachal to 19/3 before Purohit and Sharma rescued them.

Earlier, captain Salman Nizar top-scored with 64 as Kerala ended up with 240/9 in 45 overs after electing to bat.

Basil N P (39 not out), Krishnaprasad (38) and Sachin Suresh (30) too were among the runs.

Kerala meet Jammu & Kashmir in their second match in the six-team Elite Group D on Tuesday.

Brief scores: Kerala 240/9 in 45 overs (Salman Nizar 64, Krishnaprasad 38; Raghav R Bali 3/39, Arpt Guleria 2/33) tied with Himachal Pradesh 240/8 in 455 overs (S R Purohit 121, M A Sharma 48; Basil N P 2/39, Fanoos 2/40).

Points: Kerala 2; Himachal 2