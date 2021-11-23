Men's U-25 State A Trophy: J&K beat Kerala

Hyderabad: Jammu and Kashmir defeated Kerala by four wickets in an Elite Group D match of the Men's Under-25 State A Trophy here on Tuesday.

After bundling out Kerala for 128, J&K achieved the target in 37.4 overs to pocket four points. Kerala, who tied with Himachal Pradesh in their opener, have two points from as many matches.

Opting to bat, Kerala lost four wickets inside the first 10 overs. Ananthakrishnan J top-scored with 35 as the Kerala innings lasted just 34.3 overs.

Taizeem Younis Tak claimed 3/42 off his 10 overs, while Rasikh Salam, Waseem Bashir and Lone Nasir Muzaffir picked up two wickets each.

In reply, J&K opener Dikshant Kundal made 25, while wicketkeeper-batter Kanhaiya Wadhawan scored 31.

Kerala meet Bihar on Wednesday.

Brief scores: Kerala 128 in 34. overs (Ananthakrishnan J 35; Taizeem Younis Tak 3/42, Lone Nasir Muzaffir 2/9, Waseem Bashir 2/23, Rasikh Salam 2/29) lost to Jammu & Kashmir 129/6 in 37.4 overs ( Kanhaiya Wadhawan 31).

Points: J&K 4; Kerala 0.