U-25 State A Trophy: Salman Nizar sparkles as Kerala down Uttarakhand

Hyderabad: Salman Nizar led from the front with an unbeaten 85 as Kerala scored an exciting four-wicket win over Uttarakhand in the Men's Under-25 State A Trophy here on Thursday.

Chasing 224, Kerala were in a spot at 70/4 in the 20th over. However, Salman found an ally in Ananthakrishnan J. The two added 120 for the fifth wicket in 26 overs. Ananthakrishnan made 54.

Salman finished off the chase in style with a six in the final over. The southpaw hit two sixes and six fours in his 101-ball knock.

Basil N P too chipped in with a vital unbeaten 18 off just nine deliveries as Kerala were home and dry with four balls to spare.

Kerala are in third spot with 10 points from four matches. Kerala take on toppers Bengal in their final Elite Group D game on Friday. The unbeaten Bengal side is assured of top spot with 16 points from four matches.

Earlier, Adithya Krishnan K claimed 4/32 as Uttarakhand were bowled out for 223.

Captain Ajit Singh Rawat top-scored with 49, while Vijay Sharma scored 46.

Brief scores: Uttarakhand 223 in 49.4 overs (Ajit Singh Rawat 49, Vijay Sharma 46; Adithya Krishan K 4/32) lost to Kerala 229/6 in 49.2 overs (Salman Nizar 85 not out, Ananthakrishnan 54; Jagmohan Nagarkoti 3/34).

Points: Kerala 4; Uttarakhand 0.