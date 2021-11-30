Malayalam
Sanju Samson to lead Kerala in Hazare Trophy

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 30, 2021 05:48 PM IST Updated: November 30, 2021 05:57 PM IST
Sanju Samson
Kerala captain Sanju Samson. File photo
Topic | Cricket

Sanju Samson will lead Kerala in the Vijay Hazare Trophy one-day championship to be held at Rajkot from December 8.

 

Sachin Baby will be Sanju's deputy. The 19-member team will leave for Rajkot on Thursday.

Kerala take on Chandigarh in their opening match on December 8. Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Uttarakhand form the rest of the group.

 

Kerala team: Sanju Samson (capt), Sachin Baby (vice-capt), Vathsal Govind Sharma, Rohan S Kunnummal,  Vishnu Vinod, Rahul P, Abdul Bazith P A, Midhun S, Akshay K C, Vaisakh Chandran, Basil Thampi, Visweshar A Suresh, Nidheesh M D, Anand Jospeh, Jalaj Saxena, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Vinoop S Manoharan, Sijomon Joseph, Manu Krishnan.

 

Kerala's fixtures

 

versus Chandigarh, December 8

 

versus Madhya Pradesh, December 9

 

versus Maharashtra, December 11

 

versus Chhattisgarh, December 12  Kerala

 

versus Uttarakhand, December 14

