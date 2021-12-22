Vijay Hazare Trophy: Kerala exit in quarters after 7-wicket loss to Services

Kerala's campaign in the Vijay Hazare Trophy one-dayer ended in the quarterfinals following a 7-wicket defeat to Services in Jaipur on Wednesday.

Kerala had a batting collapse after Rajat Paliwal won the toss for Services. Kerala's modest total of 175 runs was chased down by the Services side inside 31 overs.

Ravi Chauhan was the star of the chase with a 90-ball 95 while skipper Paliwal remained unbeaten on 65.

Earlier, after Mohammed Azharuddeen and Jalaj Saxena fell cheaply, Kerala had shown signs of recovery through opener Rohan Kunnummal and Vinoop Manoharan, with a partnership of 81 runs.

Vinoop was dismissed by Pulkit Narang and the heavyweights, Sachin Baby and captain Sanju Samson followed soon after making 12 and two respectively.

Kunnummal, who had managed to keep the scoreboard ticking with a patiently crafted half century was run out for 85 with Kerala reeling at 161/6.

The Kerala innings folded in no time thereafter and Diwesh Gurdev Pathania claimed three wickets for Services.

Brief scores: Kerala 175 in 40.4 overs (Rohan S Kunnummal 85, Vinoop Manoharan 41, Pathania 3/19, Abhishek 2/33, Pulkit Narang 2/51) lost to Services 176/3 in 30.5 overs (Ravi Chauhan 95, Rajat Paliwal 65 not out, Manu Krishnan 2/23)