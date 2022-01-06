Second Test: First two sessions of Day 4 washed out

Johannesburg: Persistent rain at the Wanderers washed out the first two sessions of day four of the second Test between South Africa and India here on Thursday.



Coming to the match, South African captain Dean Elgar was gutsy in leading the way for his team with the bat as the hosts' finished at 118/2 in 40 overs at stumps on day three. South Africa need 122 runs to level the series while India need eight wickets to script their first-ever series victory in the 'Rainbow Nation'.