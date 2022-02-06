BCCI hails Boys in Blue, announces cash reward

New Delhi: Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly congratulated Team India on winning the ICC Under-19 World Cup at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Saturday.



"Congratulations to the under 19 team and the support staff and the selectors for winning the world cup in such a magnificent way...The cash prize announced by us of 40 lakhs is a small token of appreciation but their efforts are beyond value .. magnificent stuff..@bcci," Ganguly wrote on Twitter.



India produced a clinical all-round performance to beat England by four wickets in the final. This is India's record fifth Under-19 World Cup title after previously winning it in 2000, 2008, 2012, 2018.



"I'm pleased to announce the reward of 40 lacs per player and 25 lacs per support staff for the U19 #TeamIndia contingent for their exemplary performance in #U19CWCFinal. You have made the Flag of India proud. @SGanguly99 @ThakurArunS @ShuklaRajiv," BCCI secretary Jay Shah tweeted.

National Cricket Academy (NCA) head V V S Laxman lauded the BCCI for running a world-class youth structure and organising innumerable, competitive age-group tournaments.



"I think the BCCI has to be complemented. The number of matches and tournaments each age group level gets to play, whether U-16, U-19 or U-23... unfortunately due to COVID-19 they didn't get to play any tournament and that's why I think this tournament win is very special," Laxman said after the victory.

National Cricket Academy head V V S Laxman. File photo: AFP

Laxman, a teammate of former Indian captain Ganguly, has accompanied the team to the West indies for the tournament.



"Firstly huge congratulations to the selection committee. It was a new selection committee and quite challenging for them to identify this group. After that, the coaching staff with Hrishikesh (Kanitkar) as the head coach, Sai Raj, Munish, and all the support staff.



"The way they got this group together, they worked really hard, won the Asia Cup and the preparation for this World Cup was fantastic.



"But in the middle of this tournament, we all know what happened to the boys. To test positive (for COVID-19) but show the kind of resilience and positive attitude was exemplary," Laxman observed.



He termed the title triumph only a beginning of a journey for the team's players.



"It's important but this is just a learning process and just the start of their journey. Everyone in this group understands that. This is about development as players and as a person and it's great to see how they've developed and evolved over the last couple of months."



Winning captain Yash Dhul, who was himself down with COVID-19 after the first match, said thy were finding it difficult to get the combination right.



"Proud moment for India, that we have managed to achieve this. It was difficult at the start to get the combination right. But as time went we became a family and the team atmosphere was good. Great moment to be playing under this lot of support staff," Dhull said after taking a lap of honour along with his teammates.



Calling it a big learning, head coach Kanitkar praised Dhull for leading the side to the title.



"It's too exciting for my good, but happy with the result. I think we learned a lot from this. We were looking to bat as well. There was a little bit of moisture.



"(Dhull) led them very well. He has a very good head on his shoulders. I think it's a fabulous competition, getting this stage to perform at this young age, for all teams. It's a great opportunity to showcase talent and for the academies around the world," Kanitkar said.