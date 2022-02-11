IPL 2022 auction facts at a glance

New Delhi: The IPL mega auction will be held in Bengaluru on Saturday and Sunday. Here is a lowdown of ready references for the auction.
City of Auction: Bengaluru
Venue: ITC Gardenia
Time: 12 noon
Dates: Saturday and Sunday
Teams: 10 - CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, DC, PBKS, RR, SRH, Gujarat Titans (*), Lucknow Super Giants (*) (* indicates new teams)
Total purse: Rs 90 crore per franchise
Minimum amount each franchise must spend: Rs 67.5 crore/90 crore
Squad strength: Minimum players: 18; Maximum players: 25
Slabs of base prices: Rs 2 crore, 1.5 crore, 1 crore, 75 lakh, 50 lakh, 40 lakh, 30 lakh, 20 lakh
Distribution of players: 229 capped, 354 uncapped (domestic), 7 from ICC associate nations
Saturday's bidding process: 161 players will come under the hammer on Day 1.
Second day will have accelerated process
Meaning of accelerated process: Here franchises put up a common wish-list of players they want auctioned
Status of Right To Match (RTM) Cards: NO RTM Cards available
Concept of Silent Tie-Breaker: When two teams are tied and exhausted all their purse trying to bid for a player, they can submit a final closed bid amount and the one who's bid more will get the player. The extra amount bid is to be deposited with BCCI and will not be part of Rs 90 crore purse. Process can be repeated till a clear winner emerges.
Oldest player in the fray: Imran Tahir of South Africa at 43 years
Youngest player in the fray: Noor Ahmed of Afghanistan at 17 years
Name of auctioneer: Hugh Edmeades.
Purse left: DC (47.5 crore), MI (48 crore), CSK (48 crore), KKR (48 crore), Gujarat (52 crore), RCB (57 crore), Lucknow (59 crore), RR (62 crore), SRH (68 crore), PBKS (72 crore)
Indian players to watch out for (likely to get Rs 10 crore 20 crore)
Shreyas Iyer
Ishan Kishan
Shardul Thakur
Deepak Chahar
Harshal Patel
Avesh Khan
Yuzvendra Chahal
Washington Sundar
Shikhar Dhawan
Devdutt Padikkal
Deepak Hooda
Senior players to attract decent bids (likely Rs 5 crore)
Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Dinesh Karthik
Ambati Rayudu
Robin Uthappa
R Ashwin
Umesh Yadav
Mohammed Shami
Capped and Uncapped young Indian players (likely to get Rs 5 crore plus)
Shahrukh Khan
R Sai Kishore
Nitish Rana
Rahul Tripathi
Rahul Chahar
Rinku Singh
Likely big foreign buys (Rs 10 crore to Rs 15 crore bracket)
David Warner
Quinton de Kock
Kagiso Rabada
Jason Holder
Jason Roy
Jonny Bairstow
U-19 stars
Rajvardhan Hangargekar
Raj Angad Bawa
Vicky Ostwal
Yash Dhull
Mushtaq Ali Trophy and Hazare Trophy performers
Yash Thakur
Abhinav Manohar
Mujtaba Yousuf
Mayank Yadav
Ritwick Roy Chowdhury
Abhishek Sharma