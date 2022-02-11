IPL 2022 auction facts at a glance

New Delhi: The IPL mega auction will be held in Bengaluru on Saturday and Sunday. Here is a lowdown of ready references for the auction.



City of Auction: Bengaluru



Venue: ITC Gardenia



Time: 12 noon



Dates: Saturday and Sunday



Teams: 10 - CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, DC, PBKS, RR, SRH, Gujarat Titans (*), Lucknow Super Giants (*) (* indicates new teams)



Total purse: Rs 90 crore per franchise



Minimum amount each franchise must spend: Rs 67.5 crore/90 crore



Squad strength: Minimum players: 18; Maximum players: 25



Slabs of base prices: Rs 2 crore, 1.5 crore, 1 crore, 75 lakh, 50 lakh, 40 lakh, 30 lakh, 20 lakh



Distribution of players: 229 capped, 354 uncapped (domestic), 7 from ICC associate nations



Saturday's bidding process: 161 players will come under the hammer on Day 1.



Second day will have accelerated process



Meaning of accelerated process: Here franchises put up a common wish-list of players they want auctioned



Status of Right To Match (RTM) Cards: NO RTM Cards available



Concept of Silent Tie-Breaker: When two teams are tied and exhausted all their purse trying to bid for a player, they can submit a final closed bid amount and the one who's bid more will get the player. The extra amount bid is to be deposited with BCCI and will not be part of Rs 90 crore purse. Process can be repeated till a clear winner emerges.



Oldest player in the fray: Imran Tahir of South Africa at 43 years



Youngest player in the fray: Noor Ahmed of Afghanistan at 17 years



Name of auctioneer: Hugh Edmeades.



Purse left: DC (47.5 crore), MI (48 crore), CSK (48 crore), KKR (48 crore), Gujarat (52 crore), RCB (57 crore), Lucknow (59 crore), RR (62 crore), SRH (68 crore), PBKS (72 crore)



Indian players to watch out for (likely to get Rs 10 crore 20 crore)



Shreyas Iyer



Ishan Kishan



Shardul Thakur



Deepak Chahar



Harshal Patel



Avesh Khan



Yuzvendra Chahal



Washington Sundar



Shikhar Dhawan



Devdutt Padikkal



Deepak Hooda



Senior players to attract decent bids (likely Rs 5 crore)



Bhuvneshwar Kumar



Dinesh Karthik



Ambati Rayudu



Robin Uthappa



R Ashwin



Umesh Yadav



Mohammed Shami



Capped and Uncapped young Indian players (likely to get Rs 5 crore plus)



Shahrukh Khan



R Sai Kishore



Nitish Rana



Rahul Tripathi



Rahul Chahar



Rinku Singh



Likely big foreign buys (Rs 10 crore to Rs 15 crore bracket)



David Warner



Quinton de Kock



Kagiso Rabada



Jason Holder



Jason Roy



Jonny Bairstow



U-19 stars



Rajvardhan Hangargekar



Raj Angad Bawa



Vicky Ostwal



Yash Dhull



Mushtaq Ali Trophy and Hazare Trophy performers



Yash Thakur



Abhinav Manohar



Mujtaba Yousuf



Mayank Yadav



Ritwick Roy Chowdhury



Abhishek Sharma