IPL auction: Basil Thampi goes to MI, CSK buy back Asif

Kerala pacer Basil Thampi was roped in by Mumbai Indians for Rs 30 lakh, while his state teammate K M Asif was bought back by defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for Rs 20 lakh in the IPL auction at Bengaluru on Saturday.

Both Thampi and Asif went for their base price of Rs 30 lakh and Rs 20 lakh respectively.

Basil was part of Sunrisers Hyderabad squad last season, but did not a single game. Asif played a lone game for CSK.

Kerala wicketkeeper-batters Vishnu Vinod and Mohammed Azharuddeen went unsold on the opening day of the auction.

Both had a base price of Rs 20 lakh. Vishnu and Azahr could find takers on Sunday.

Kerala's outstation professional Robin Uthappa was bought back by CSK for his base price of Rs 2 crore.