Up to Sanju Samson how he wants to utilise talent: Rohit Sharma

Indian captain Rohit Sharma was all praise for wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson ahead of the T20I series against Sri Lanka.

Kerala star Sanju has been drafted into the squad in place of the rested Rishabh Pant and it would be interesting to see whether the management gives him a go in the playing XI.



Rohit said that Sanju is extremely talented.



"Speaking of Samson, I think you know that guy has got talent man. Whenever we have seen him bat in IPL and all of that, he has just produced an innings where everyone goes over the moon watching that inning," Rohit said.



"He has got the skill-set to succeed. Now that is the whole point about this sport, a lot of people have skill-set, have talent, but it is how you utilise them is the most critical part and I think, it is up to Sanju to understand how he want to utilise the talent and how he can maximise it.



"Because as a team, as a team management, we see lot of potential, we see lot of talent and we see lot of match-winning abilities in that individual," elaborated the skipper.



Rohit also lauded Sanju for the variety of strokes he plays, especially his back-foot shots.



"I hope we give him that confidence when he gets playing for us, and whenever he gets an opportunity I hope he understands that and definitely he is under consideration, which is why he is part of this team.



"His back-foot play is superb, some of the shots you must have seen during the IPL, the pick-up pull, the cut shots, standing and delivering over bowler's head.



"Those kinds of shots are not easy to play and I believe when we go to Australia, you need those kind of shot-making ability and Samson does has it in him. I just hope that he utilises his potential to the maximum," added Rohit.