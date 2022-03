Rajkot: Yash Dubey and Rajat Patidar continued to keep the Kerala bowlers at bay as Madhya Pradesh (MP) reached 314/2 at lunch on the second day of their Ranji Trophy Elite Group A match here on Friday.

Resuming on 218/2, Dubey (146 batting) and Patidar (125 batting) added 96 runs in 35 overs in the first session.

The two have so far added 224 for the third wicket off 558 balls.

Brief scores: MP 314/2 in 126 overs (Yash Dubey 146 batting, Rajat Patidar 125 batting) vs Kerala.