Sneh Rana, Pooja Vastrakar lift India to 244/7 against Pakistan

Mount Maunganui: Smriti Mandhana, Sneh Rana and Pooja Vastrakar scored half-centuries to help India post 244/7 in their ICC women's World Cup opener against Pakistan here on Sunday.



Opting to bat, India were under pressure after opener Shafali Verma was dismissed for a duck.



A 92-run stand between Mandhana (52 off 75) and Deepti Sharma (40) helped steady the ship.



However, Pakistan came back by claiming five quick wickets, including the scalps of skipper Mithali Raj (9) and her deputy Haramanpreet Kaur (5).



Sneh (53 not out) and Pooja (67) then shared a crucial 122-run partnership for the seventh wicket to take India to a respectable total.



For Pakistan, spinners Nida Dar (2/45) and Nashra Sandhu (2/36) snared two wickets each.



Brief scores: India 244/7 in 50 overs (Pooja Vastrakar 67, Sneh Rana 53 not out, Smriti Mandhana 52; Nashra Sandhu 2/36, Nida Dar 2/45).