Former Indian pacer Sreesanth announces retirement

Former Indian pacer S Sreesanth announced his retirement from all forms of the game on Wednesday. The 39-year-old took to Twitter to announce the decision.

Sreesanth was the second Keralite after Tinu Yohannan to represent India in both Test and ODI cricket.

He was part of the Indian team which emerged triumphant in the 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 ODI World Cup.

It has been an honor to represent my family, my teammates and the people of India. Nd everyone who loves the game .



With much sadness but without regret, I say this with a heavy heart: I am retiring from the Indian domestic (first class and all formats )cricket , — Sreesanth (@sreesanth36) March 9, 2022

He took 87 wickets from 27 Tests and 75 wickets from 53 matches. He also claimed seven wickets from 10 T20Is.

Sreesanth was slapped with a life ban for his alleged involvement in the 2013 IPL spot-fixing scam. It was later reduced to a seven-year suspension.

The Kochiite made a a return to the Kerala team last year and played his first first-class match in nine years this year. However, a poor show against Meghalaya meant he was dropped for the next matches against Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh.

