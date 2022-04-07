Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Sports

IPL 2022: Jasprit Bumrah, Nitish Rana reprimanded

IANS
Published: April 07, 2022 11:19 AM IST
Jasprit Bumrah
Mumbai Indians' pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah. File photo: AFP/Punit Paranjpe
Topic | Cricket

Mumbai Indians' (MI) pacer Jasprit Bumrah and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter Nitish Rana have been reprimanded for breaching the Indian Premier League's (IPL) 'Code of Conduct' during Wednesday's match.

"Nitish Rana has been reprimanded and fined 10 per cent of his match fee for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during his team's match against Mumbai Indians at Pune," IPL said in a release.

"Rana admitted to the Level 1 offence of the IPL Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction," an official statement from IPL read.

"Jasprit Bumra has been reprimanded for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during his team's match against Kolkata Knight Riders at Pune," IPL said.

Bumrah admitted to the Level 1 offence of the IPL Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction.

For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee's decision is final and binding.

RELATED ARTICLES
MORE IN SPORTS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.